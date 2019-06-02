|
Robert Magnus Brown
Titusville - Robert Magnus Brown, 91, of Titusville passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 and has now joined his beautiful and treasured wife of 58 years, Marilyn. Born on December 2, 1927 in Upland, PA to the late Arthur and Anna Lillian Brown, Robert served our nation with great honor with the US Navy for thirty-four years, including 3 years enlisted service, having achieved the rank of Captain. His greatest satisfaction as a career Naval Officer came from command of the USS Blackfin and USS Range Sentinel. He served proudly aboard 6 submarines, was an unofficial "Range Rat", an acknowledgement of his many years of involvement with the Atlantic Fleet Weapons Range. He retired to Titusville FL in 1979 where he enjoyed catching up on family life and traveling to see his children and grandchildren. He became active with Retired Military Officers of America, Central and Space Coast Naval Submarine Leagues, St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, and USTA Tennis Leagues. He was also a life-long Redskins fan. Most of all he enjoyed his time as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Other than his parents his beloved wife, Marilyn, sister Katherine Yerger, and brother Arthur M. Brown, Jr precede Robert in death. He will be greatly missed by his children Deborah (Marshall) Lunsford, Kevin (Kimberly) Brown, Brian (Denise) Brown and Pamela (Michael) Lewis; grandchildren Morgan (Amy) Lunsford, Neil Lunsford, Carson (Josh) Reeves, Madison Brown, Parker Brown, Stefan (Christina Moore) Chamlis, Austin Chamlis, and Ahna Chamlis; great grandchildren Evan Lunsford, Mila Lunsford, Sadie Lunsford, Tessa Chamlis, and Gabi Moore - we will all carry his legacy with us. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1PM at St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church with a military honors burial to follow at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of St. Francis. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
