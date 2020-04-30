|
Robert Marchael Kalina Jr.
Orlando - Robert Marchael Kalina Jr. passed away on April 22, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones in Orlando, FL. Bob was born December 10, 1950 to Robert Marchael Kalina Sr. and Lois Louise (Sommers) Bacas in St. Petersburg, FL. From a young age, he was lovingly raised by his Aunt, Stella (Kalina) Hendon, and her husband, Bob Hendon. His brothers and sisters fondly remember his love for reading science fiction and his passion for the tennis court. In fact, he met his wife, Debi, on the tennis court. He would jokingly recall that he said "Love" and she misunderstood. Bob also considered himself a dedicated family-man, cherishing each memory created with his two daughters.
Bob's life path changed early on when he was drafted at the age of 18 into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his return, he was always searching to better himself through education. He first attended UCF and later obtained a Master's degree from Rollins College. Bob had a talent for engineering and effectively analyzed designs and developed systems. He easily adapted many of those skills when his career shifted to human resources. He was a role model to all of us, especially when exhibiting strength and honor as he persevered through his cancer diagnosis.
Left to honor Bob and his memory are his wife, Debi (Dunfee) Kalina, and their two daughters, Krista Wallinger (Ben Wallinger) and Kaley McBratney (Rance McBratney). He recently became "Grandpa" to Margrette (Maggie) Wallinger, a new role that he adored. Bob will also be remembered by many brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. The love, dedication, strength, and faith he instilled in his family will forever remain as a guiding light.
His immediate family will be celebrating the life of Robert Kalina privately.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020