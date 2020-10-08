Robert Perry Smithwick



86 - Robert P. Smithwick passed away peacefully in Greenville, NC at the age of 86. Bob will be lovingly remembered by is wife of 62 years, Lessie Cole Smithwick, and his only son Robert. He was a beloved Papa to Robert and Stacey. He taught at Edgewood Junior High School for 30 years and where he was affectionately referred to as "Coach". Bob was an avid fisherman loved tying flies. He was born in Windsor, NC and moved to Merritt Island, FL in 1960. His summers were spent in NC where he loved to fish. The family will be received at the Wylie Baxley Funeral Home (1360 N Courtney Pkwy, Merritt Island) on Monday, October 12th, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. A celebration of Life Service will take place at Wylie Baxley Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m.









