Robert Perry Smithwick
86 - Robert P. Smithwick passed away peacefully in Greenville, NC at the age of 86. Bob will be lovingly remembered by is wife of 62 years, Lessie Cole Smithwick, and his only son Robert. He was a beloved Papa to Robert and Stacey. He taught at Edgewood Junior High School for 30 years and where he was affectionately referred to as "Coach". Bob was an avid fisherman loved tying flies. He was born in Windsor, NC and moved to Merritt Island, FL in 1960. His summers were spent in NC where he loved to fish. The family will be received at the Wylie Baxley Funeral Home (1360 N Courtney Pkwy, Merritt Island) on Monday, October 12th, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. A celebration of Life Service will take place at Wylie Baxley Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m.




Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wylie-Baxley Merritt Island Funeral Home
1360 N Courtenay Pkwy
Merritt Island, FL 32953
3214526565
