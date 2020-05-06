Robert Randles Ellis (Randy)



In memory of Robert Randles Ellis (Randy)



A gregarious, well read, captivating silver fox. Randy left us on April 19 at the age of 69. He was predeceased by his son Eston John Ellis, brother Steven John Ellis, three sisters Jeri Lynn Randles, Toni Dee Soto and Carol Lee Roden, and his biological mother Bonnie Lee Ellis and father John Eston Ellis.



He is survived by his sisters Brenda C. Ellis-King and Angela S. Ellis, his mother Angela S. Ellis and 14 nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.



If you knew Randy, you know he was perspicacious and could be quite entertaining through his choice of diction. Randy lived and worked in Dallas, Texas in the semi-conductor field for several years. He was convivial to move home to the Melbourne area in 2008, a home that he loved since the early 70s. He will be missed by all who knew him.



Randy served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam and earned a purple heart. A service with military honors will be held as soon as restrictions permit. Please call Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care for details.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store