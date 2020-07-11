Robert Russell Speno



Titusville - Robert Russell Speno, 94, passed away peacefully in Titusville, Florida on Wednesday July 8, with his wife of 70 years, Nancy Joan by his side.



Robert, known as Bob, was born in Tarrytown, NY on January 20, 1926. He was the youngest son of George and Ethel Speno. Bob served in the Navy at Okinawa during WWII. After an honorable discharge, he completed his studies at Kent State University where he met the love of his life, Nancy. Together they raised six children, Jeffery ( deceased), Cynthia Meyers ( Howard), Robert Jr. (Ruth), Polly Darsee (Jon), Priscilla Selinka (John), and Brently ( Lida).



Bob enjoyed a successful career with the Insurance Co of North America in New York City.



He was an outdoorsman, athlete and animal lover. Whether success in business, playing collegiate baseball at KSU or becoming Golf Champion at multiple Country Clubs, he always demonstrated a willingness to excel.



Bob is survived by his wife Nancy, sister Bettejane, 5 children, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends from Florida and New York.



Bob is buried in the Nation Veterans Cemetery in Palm Beach County.









