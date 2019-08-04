|
Robert S. Morris
Indialantic - Robert Shannon Morris (Bob) passed away peacefully in Indialantic, Florida on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the age of 96. For most of his life Bob was a resident of Akron, Ohio. In 2000 he became a full time resident of Indialantic, Florida.
Bob was a graduate of Kent State University and a retiree of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Bob served our country during World War II and earned the American Theatre Ribbon and two bronze stars.
In his younger years, family vacations and camping trips were an important part of family life for Bob. He and Wilma were avid card players and traveled extensively following his retirement. Upon moving to Florida, Bob became a member of the VFW Post 4643 of Satellite Beach and enjoyed his many friendships.
Bob was preceded in death by Wilma, his beloved wife of 49 years, his parents and three siblings.
He is survived by his children Carrie Teagan, M.D., of Indialantic , Florida, Patricia O'Leary (Anthony) of Medina, Ohio and Susan Archer (Richard Resnik) of Manhattan, Kansas. Other survivors include sister-in-law Helen Mae Guinter of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, grandchildren, Shannon Lewis, Scott Marchand, Autumn MacDonald and great grandchild Isaac Lewis.
Bob also leaves dear friends and neighbors Connie and Joe Ferrara. The family is grateful for their friendship over many years and for their support throughout Bob's illness.
Calling hours will be held at Beach Funeral Home, 1689 S. Patrick Dr., Indian Harbour Beach on August 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 P.M. A private burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fairlawn, Ohio. (Billows Funeral Home)
Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 4, 2019