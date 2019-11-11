|
Robert T. "Geese" Giesey
Cocoa - Bob "Geese" 74 passed away Monday October 28, 2019. Bob was born Sept 17, 1945 in Warren, Ohio to the late Ray and Mary Ellen Giesey
In 1962 he served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp
Bob and his family moved to Brevard County Fl in 1983
Bob was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Karen Miller and his wife Karen of 47 years.
He is survived and will be missed by his 5 children Michelle Otte (Dan) of Lake Wales FL, Jeffrey of Titusville, Anthony of Melbourne, Robert Jr of Cocoa and Denise Maddy (Gary) of Lexington AL.
Grandchildren, Mathew, Kayli, Ethan, Alyssa, Daryn, Kierston and Samantha.
Great grandchildren. Roman, Cameron and Brantley. Brothers, Don (Sandy) Bill (Debbie), Mark, David and Ray, Jr. Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date for all his family and friends
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019