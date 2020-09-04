Robert T Sava



Merritt Island - Robert T Sava of Merritt Island, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on September 1, 2020. Born on October 5, 1936 to Anthony John and Sylvia Anne Sava in Wilkes Barre, PA.



He graduated from GARR high school in 1954. He attended Penn State University and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He then went on to Johns Hopkins University and earned his Mechanical Engineering degree.



After completing college he came to Maryland and went to work for NASA at Goddard Space Flight Center in Green Belt, MD. From there he was transferred to Kennedy Space Center, FL where he worked on the Delta Rocket Program and the Shuttle Program. After retiring from NASA he went to work for MCI and Boeing as a consultant. He won many awards for all of his accomplishments.



He is survived by wife Helen V Sava of 62 years. A son Robert A Sava, three step daughters Joyce E Gordon, Jeannie E Smoak, Virginia A Ranson, one deceased stepson William E Aisquith and one sister Dolores Cooney. Seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store