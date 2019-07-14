|
Robert T. Wannop
Melbourne, FL - Robert T. Wannop passed from this world on July 2, 2019. He was born in Buffalo, New York on March 11, 1924. He retired from the New York Telephone Co. and also worked for Altel Company and NECA. He was a WWII forward observer Marine Veteran and was awarded the bronze star with valor along with 3 campaign metals. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Wannop of 58 years and his granddaughter Kristin Blackwell. Mr. Wannop is survived by his five children, Valerie McLaughlin, Robert Wannop Jr., Diane Blackwell, Sharon Wronski and Charles Wannop, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and his loving companion Rita Rettig. A memorial service will be performed at First Presbyterian Church of Sebastian on July 20 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations should be sent to the church, or the William Childs Hospice House.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 14, 2019