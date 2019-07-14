Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Sebastian, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wannop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. Wannop


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert T. Wannop Obituary
Robert T. Wannop

Melbourne, FL - Robert T. Wannop passed from this world on July 2, 2019. He was born in Buffalo, New York on March 11, 1924. He retired from the New York Telephone Co. and also worked for Altel Company and NECA. He was a WWII forward observer Marine Veteran and was awarded the bronze star with valor along with 3 campaign metals. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Wannop of 58 years and his granddaughter Kristin Blackwell. Mr. Wannop is survived by his five children, Valerie McLaughlin, Robert Wannop Jr., Diane Blackwell, Sharon Wronski and Charles Wannop, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and his loving companion Rita Rettig. A memorial service will be performed at First Presbyterian Church of Sebastian on July 20 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations should be sent to the church, or the William Childs Hospice House.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now