Robert W. Moyer
Titusville - Robert W. Moyer, 92, of Titusville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 14, 1927 in Selinsgrove, PA to the late Frank and Mabel Moyer. He served our nation with great honor during World War II with the US Army Air Corps. After attending cryptography school at Scott Field (Scott Air Force Base IL), he was stationed at the Fifth Air Force in Nagoya Japan to work in the Cryptology HQ. He was honorably discharged in 1947 and returned to the US to enroll in Virginia Tech where he received his BSEE in 1951 and later an MBA from Rollins College. Robert was a pioneer in the aerospace industry. He began his 38-year career with Glenn L. Martin in the Advanced Design Department working on missile development at the Baltimore Division. Transferring to the Martin Marietta Canaveral Division as the Project Engineer, he was responsible for all technical aspects of the Titan II Missile Program readiness for launch and analysis of flight data. Robert was a member of the Titusville First United Methodist Church, Past Master of Indian River Lodge 90 F&AM, a 33rd Degree Mason, a member of Scottish Rite and many other Masonic Bodies. Robert enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing bridge but, most of all he enjoyed his time as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Robert is preceded in death by his son Robert William Moyer II and brother James Moyer. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of sixty-seven years, Margaret "Peggy"; daughters Debra Kay Moyer, Barbara Ann (John H. Walker) Moyer; grandchildren Jason Rowe, Robert W. Moyer III and Daniel (Amanda) Moyer; great grandchildren Grace, Taylor, Luke and Sadie. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at North Brevard Funeral Home from 6-8PM. Due to Covid-19 and current social gathering restrictions a private service will be held on Monday with burial to follow. A public celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com