Robert Warren Bradley
Robert Warren Bradley, 'Brad' to his friends, recently of Cary, North Carolina passed away on December 1st, 2019 peacefully with family and friends at his side. Brad was born on October 15, 1923 in Richmond, Virginia to Frank Bradley and Elsie Radford Bradley.
Brad enlisted in the Navy in 1941 and served in the Pacific during WWII and the Korean War. He retired as a Chief Petty Office after 20 years service. In 1952 he met Betty Jane Charbonneau and married her 2 weeks later on March 2, 1952. After more than 65 years of marriage, Betty passed away in February 2018. They are now reunited along with their daughter Lori Ann Stenger who passed away in September 1998.
Brad is survived by his son Scott Bradley and daughter-in-law Marie Bradley; son-in-law Chris Stenger; grandchildren, Alex Bradley and Jared Stenger; and great grandchildren, Joshua Bradley and Matthew Bradley.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 3:00pm at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh, NC
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019