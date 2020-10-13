1/
Robert Webber
Robert Webber

Titusville - Robert W Webber, 90, a disabled American Veteran, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Robert was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans. He was a retired preacher. Robert was predeceased by his loving wife of 38 years Ethel Webber and daughter Becky Bassett. He is survived by his sons Dale (Connie) Jennings, Earl (Pam) Webber, Tom (Sherry) Webber, daughters Shirley (Merle) Mead, Darlene (Hal) Ellis, Kelly (Eugene) Albright, son-in-law Leroy Bassett, grandchildren Roberta Phillips, Robert Ellis, 22 other grandchildren and 52 great grandchildren, and 18 great great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday at North Brevard Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10 am Saturday in the chapel of North Brevard Funeral Home. Burial will follow with military honors at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.




Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
