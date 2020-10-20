Robin E. Bozza
Melbourne - Robin E. Bozza, 53, was taken by the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
She was born on November 13, 1966 in Clearwater, FL. Robin resided in Brevard, FL since 1980.
Robin was a sweet vivacious, adventurous, nurturing, loving soul, who lived life to the fullest; because of her open mind and acceptance of all people, she had many friends.
A wonderful daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother; she always brought fun and laughter wherever she was. She loved family, music and impromptu dance parties. We will all miss her greatly. Her playful nature made her an exceptional mother and grandmother. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of memories for her family & friends.
Her grieving, heart broken family includes; her loving parents, Robert Morrison & Pamela Kovacs; sister, Amy Powers; two sons, Steven and Robert Knapp; two grandchildren William & Kira Knapp and fiance, Jeff Giltrane.
She was preceded in death by husband, Daniel Bozza, and stepfather, William Kovacs.
Memorial donations may be made to Vitas Heathcare.
