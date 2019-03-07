Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
(321) 635-1973
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Cocoa Elks Lodge
315 Florida Avenue
Cocoa, FL
View Map
Rocky D'Andrea Obituary
Rocky D'Andrea

Cocoa - Robert "Rocky" Jernel D'Andrea, 61 of Cocoa, FL and York, PA passed away March 5, 2019. Rocky is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Natasha and Jason Shane of Harrisburg PA; his granddaughters, Anjuli and Aria Shane of Harrisburg, PA; brother and sister-in-law Rick and Ellede D'Andrea of Hellertown, PA; brother and sister-in-law Matthew and Janet D'Andrea of Scotch Plains, NJ; brother Tony D'Andrea of Cocoa, FL; sister and brother-in-law Laura Zavattaro and John Tompeck of Sewall's Point, FL; sister and brother-in-law Carmella and Paul Chinaris of Cocoa, FL; parents Anthony and Lottie D'Andrea of Cocoa, FL; and best friend Donna D'Andrea of York, PA. A viewing will be held at Beckman Williams Funeral home 3:00-5:00 P.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019 with a celebration of life to follow at 2:00 P.M Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Cocoa Elks Lodge 315 Florida Avenue, Cocoa, Fl. You may sign Rocky's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 7, 2019
