Rodney L. Borum



Rodney L. Borum, born 1929, passed away on August 19th, 2020, one month before his 91st birthday. Born to Carl Macy Borum, Sr. and Etta Sullivan Borum on a farm in Guilford County, North Carolina, he entered the wider world for an education at UNC Chapel Hill and the United States Naval Academy. Subsequently, he had careers in the USAF, The Space Program, the Johnson Administration, and in the Printing Industry. His most lasting mark, however, is as a devoted and generous family man and friend who always had a smile, a kind word, and the determination to help. He is predeceased by his wife, Helen Rigby Borum, and son, Richard Harlan Borum. He leaves behind his daughter, Sarah Borum Honaman (Walter), and grandchildren, Carl W. Borum, Chandler L. Honaman, and Stephanie M. Honaman, as well as many nieces and nephews.



A service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Melbourne, Florida, at an as yet undetermined time when the pandemic is over.









