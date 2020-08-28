1/1
Rodney L. Borum
Rodney L. Borum

Rodney L. Borum, born 1929, passed away on August 19th, 2020, one month before his 91st birthday. Born to Carl Macy Borum, Sr. and Etta Sullivan Borum on a farm in Guilford County, North Carolina, he entered the wider world for an education at UNC Chapel Hill and the United States Naval Academy. Subsequently, he had careers in the USAF, The Space Program, the Johnson Administration, and in the Printing Industry. His most lasting mark, however, is as a devoted and generous family man and friend who always had a smile, a kind word, and the determination to help. He is predeceased by his wife, Helen Rigby Borum, and son, Richard Harlan Borum. He leaves behind his daughter, Sarah Borum Honaman (Walter), and grandchildren, Carl W. Borum, Chandler L. Honaman, and Stephanie M. Honaman, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Melbourne, Florida, at an as yet undetermined time when the pandemic is over.




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 27, 2020
Rodney Borum (Papa), my grandfather, was a truly remarkable son, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He had a wonderful heart and cared deeply for those in his life. He will be greatly missed. I love you Papa.
Carl Borum
Grandchild
August 27, 2020
Uncle Rod will be deeply missed. He was such a great man with interesting stories. I’m glad our son got to know him and spend time with him. He will forever be in our hearts and prays.
Crystal Bermudez
Family
August 27, 2020
Rodney Borum was a wonderful son, husband, father, uncle , and citizen. He always put others first and fought for their well being.
Sarah Honaman
Family
August 27, 2020
