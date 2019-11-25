|
Rodney "Rod" V. Olson
Rod passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 in Largo FL. Rod was born in Chicago, IL on July 22, 1935 and moved to Florida at a very young age. He is survived by his son Rodney V. Olson Jr and wife Dana, his daughter Joy Rene' Stewart and husband Jimmy and sister Alexa Arnold.
Rod grew up in Indian Rocks Beach, FL and graduated from Clearwater High School. Rod went to the Citadel and ended up in the Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base in Ft. Walton Beach, FL. He moved his family to Satellite Beach, FL in 1962 when he started working for GE. Rod proudly worked at Kennedy Space Center for 50 years as an Aerospace Engineer. Rod was fortunate enough to have many friends that loved his boundless energy and capability of finishing anything he started. Rod had no fear and loved what he did! He was well renowned in his field.
Rod loved the outdoors, he was an avid fisherman and a camping aficionado. He loved to invite his friends to indulge whenever they could. He loved to make people laugh and have fun whenever possible!
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday December 20, 2019 at 1PM at the Veterans Memorial Center, 400 S. Sykes Creek Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32952.
Friends and co-workers are welcome to share stories, memories and say goodbye to our Father, Friend and Mentor.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Astronauts Memorial Foundation, Education Programs.
