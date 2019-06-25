Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
Titusville - Rodrigo E. Teixeira, 93, of Titusville passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born on April 8, 1926 in Deporto, Portugal. Rod served our nation with great honor in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1952, and continued service in the Army Reserves for an additional 14 years. He graduated from the National Technical College in L.A. where he received his Professional Engineering Degree and was employed by McDonnell Douglas for 34 years as a Quality Engineer. Rod is preceded in death by his mother, Corrinne Teixeira. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Dreama; sons Edward Teixeira, Charles (Ann) Teixeira, James (Elvia) Teixeira; stepdaughters Robin Sheehan and Terri (Dean) Nelson; ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren and sister Judite Sproul. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 12PM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral from 11-12PM.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 25, 2019
