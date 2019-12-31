Services
Roger C. Boos Obituary
Roger C. Boos

Grant - Roger C. Boos, age 80, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Viewing will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday, January 3rd at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 950 Malabar Road, SE Palm Bay.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4th at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 5055 Micco Road, Barefoot Bay. Roger will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 1422 Miller St., NE Palm Bay following Mass.

Immediately following the burial, a reception and celebration of Roger's life will be held at Rib City, Grant Station, 4700 1st St.

Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
