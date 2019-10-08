Services
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Rockledge Presbyterian Church
Rockledge - Born in Omaha, Nebraska, on September 26, 1923, Roger Francis Dykes died peacefully with his family at his home in Rockledge on September 28, 2019. Growing up on Long Island and graduating from Cornell Law School, where Roger met and married Marilu Shepard Dykes, a Rockledge native. A WWII veteran, Roger had a long and distinguished career as an attorney and Circuit Court Judge in Brevard County. Prior to serving on the bench, he advised and represented NASA in various legal matters. He served the Brevard community as an active member of the Rockledge Presbyterian Church, as well as serving on the Wuesthoff Memorial Hospital Board, Brevard Community College Foundation to name a few. He was a deeply spiritual man who loved life, enjoying golf, boating and fishing and flying.

He was the son of James Ralph Dykes and Frances Bollard Dykes and was married to his late wife, Alpine Walker Dykes. He is survived by his daughter, Debbi Dykes-Howe and son, Roger Dykes, Jr., as well as stepchildren Susan Stratton and Al Stratton. He has seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 1:00 pm at Rockledge Presbyterian Church.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Oct. 8, 2019
