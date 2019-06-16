Services
Titusville - Roger L. Pollock, USAF Capt., (Ret) passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Titusville, FL. He was born in 1936 in Cedar Rapids, IA. Raised in Springville, IA., the son of Albert and Bernice Pollock. He graduated from Viola HS and enlisted in the Air Force in 1954. He continued his education at Omaha University and later at FIT in Melbourne, FL. He retired from the Air Force in 1979 at Patrick AFB, FL. He served with SAC as a B-52 Gunner with a deployment to Guam in 1966 in support of troops in Viet Nam. He was a life member of the DAV, VFW, Freedom through Vigilance Assn, and the AF Gunners Assn. He was preceded in death by his parents and ex-wife Karen (Sawyer). Survivors include his wife Sun Yi (Kim); sister Shirley Parker (Dale); son Dwight (Leslie); son Daniel (Paula); daughter Deborah Huffman; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. No services are scheduled locally. He will be buried at a later date in the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 16, 2019
