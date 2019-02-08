Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1286 S Us 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-1350
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:15 PM
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1286 S Us 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
5525 US Highway 1
Mims, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Hathaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Lewis Hathaway

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger Lewis Hathaway Obituary
Roger Lewis Hathaway

Merritt Island - Roger L. Hathaway, 79 passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Viera, FL.

Roger was a man that always loved a good story, but it was his own life story that was truly remarkable. He was a loving, thoughtful, and caring husband, father, and Pop Pop to his grandchildren. He was a true patriot and his love of country led to serving 26 years in the U.S. Air Force and 3 tours in the Vietnam War. Roger was a highly decorated soldier and was awarded the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and many other prestigious awards.

The next chapter of his life was a distinguished 24 year career as a Quality Engineer for NASA. His contributions led to many key advancements to the space program. Always one to give back to the community, Roger volunteered for the P.A.Y Program as a Juvenile Arbitrator for 13 years. This program was designed to provide early intervention and rehabilitation for juveniles.

In the final chapter of his life, Roger enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Elisa Hathaway; along with five children; Jessica Hathaway, Michell Hathaway Garzon, Diana Hathaway-Jones, Lori MacDonald, and Robert Hathaway; eleven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

There will be an escorted funeral procession to the cemetery on Monday, February 11th at 1:15 PM from Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1286 US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL 32955. A Full Military Honors Memorial Service will be held for Roger L. Hathaway at 2:30 PM, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Highway 1, Mims, FL 32754.

Flowers can be sent (before Sunday) to Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 Hickory Street, Melbourne, FL 32901, 632-1350 or directly to the cemetery (Monday morning) in honor of Roger L. Hathaway. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
Download Now