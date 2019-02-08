Roger Lewis Hathaway



Merritt Island - Roger L. Hathaway, 79 passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Viera, FL.



Roger was a man that always loved a good story, but it was his own life story that was truly remarkable. He was a loving, thoughtful, and caring husband, father, and Pop Pop to his grandchildren. He was a true patriot and his love of country led to serving 26 years in the U.S. Air Force and 3 tours in the Vietnam War. Roger was a highly decorated soldier and was awarded the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, and many other prestigious awards.



The next chapter of his life was a distinguished 24 year career as a Quality Engineer for NASA. His contributions led to many key advancements to the space program. Always one to give back to the community, Roger volunteered for the P.A.Y Program as a Juvenile Arbitrator for 13 years. This program was designed to provide early intervention and rehabilitation for juveniles.



In the final chapter of his life, Roger enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Roger is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Elisa Hathaway; along with five children; Jessica Hathaway, Michell Hathaway Garzon, Diana Hathaway-Jones, Lori MacDonald, and Robert Hathaway; eleven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.



There will be an escorted funeral procession to the cemetery on Monday, February 11th at 1:15 PM from Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1286 US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL 32955. A Full Military Honors Memorial Service will be held for Roger L. Hathaway at 2:30 PM, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Highway 1, Mims, FL 32754.



Flowers can be sent (before Sunday) to Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 Hickory Street, Melbourne, FL 32901, 632-1350 or directly to the cemetery (Monday morning) in honor of Roger L. Hathaway. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary