North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The Great Outdoors Church
144 Plantation Drive
Titusville, FL
Titusville - Roger Lee Miller passed away May 16, 2019 in Titusville, FL. Roger is survived by his loving wife Adele, son Rick, son Ronald and daughter Debra.

Roger joined NBCF/WMAQ-TV in Chicago. Among other awards, Roger was awarded three Emmys at NBC, Chicago. He retired in 1995. Roger Lee Miller was inducted into the Silver Circle of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2006.

Roger and his wife Adele retied to Florida in 1997. Roger continued with his craft by making pro-bono films for charities including the Jess Parrish Medical Foundation where he also served on the board of directors.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am at The Great Outdoors Church Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 22, 2019
