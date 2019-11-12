Services
Titusville - Roland Carpentier, 87 of Titusville, FL a loving family man, 4th degree Knight of Columbus, Korean War Veteran, Sargent First Class Infantry awarded 3 Bronze stars, community and church volunteer and loved by everyone he met, went home to be with the Lord and his wife on Nov. 11, 2019. Surrounded by his sons: Rusty, Ross, Ron, grandchildren Cayley, Ross Michael and family, Nathan DeRose and family, great grandchildren Blake and Raelynn, and guarding angel Jennifer. Funeral Mass will be on Friday November 15 at 10:00 am at St. Teresa's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Visitation will be held on Thursday November 14th from 5 pm to 8 pm at North Brevard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made in Roland's name to Hospice of St. Frances, Titusville.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
