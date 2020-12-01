1/1
Roland Cote
Roland Cote

Titusville - Roland E. Cote, 86, of Titusville passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born on February 17, 1934 in Willimantic, CT to the late Eugene and Blandine Cote. Roland was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and enjoyed being close to his family. Other than his parents, Roland is preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Jeannine and son Roland M. Cote. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Diana (Christopher Kilkenny) Cote; son Joseph (Laurrie) Cote; daughter in-law Tara Cote; grandchildren Lauren and William Cote; brothers Arthur (Kathleen) Cote and Jean (Dona) Cote. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at North Brevard Funeral Home at 2PM.






Published in FloridaToday from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
