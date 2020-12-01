Roland CoteTitusville - Roland E. Cote, 86, of Titusville passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born on February 17, 1934 in Willimantic, CT to the late Eugene and Blandine Cote. Roland was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and enjoyed being close to his family. Other than his parents, Roland is preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Jeannine and son Roland M. Cote. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Diana (Christopher Kilkenny) Cote; son Joseph (Laurrie) Cote; daughter in-law Tara Cote; grandchildren Lauren and William Cote; brothers Arthur (Kathleen) Cote and Jean (Dona) Cote. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at North Brevard Funeral Home at 2PM.