Roland McCartney
Mims - Roland S. McCartney 82, of Mims, passed away Friday January 3, 2020. He was born in Charleston, WVA to the late Robert and Heldrith McCartney.
Roland was a charter member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Titusville. He enjoyed playing golf. He coached his sons at Mims Little League for 13 years. He retired after 28 years from NASA as a Computer Engineer.
Roland is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Mary Lou, sons: Mark McCartney (Justine), Steve McCartney (Susan), William McCartney, and Michael McCartney (Cindy), 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends TODAY from 5-7 pm at North Brevard Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 am at Park Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020