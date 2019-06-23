Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
(321) 269-6000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Gateway Community Church
2801 Tropic St.
Titusville, FL
Rollin Lee "Ron" Peek Jr.


Rollin Lee "Ron" Peek Jr. Obituary
Rollin "Ron" Lee Peek, Jr

Port St John - Rollin Lee (Ron) Peek Jr., 82 of Port St John, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather entered heaven on Friday, June 7, 2019; surrounded by his loving wife, daughter, and son-in-law at Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at Gateway Community Church, 2801 Tropic St., Titusville, FL 32796 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM.

The family suggests memorial donations for battlefield preservation in Ron's honor. For more information and to view the full obituary and/or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit www.newcomertitusville.com. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions is in charge of arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 23, 2019
