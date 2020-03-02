Services
Ronald A. Hockersmith

Ronald A. Hockersmith Obituary
Ronald A. Hockersmith

Ronald A. Hockersmith of Palm Bay, FL, formerly of Ridgely, MD, passed and began his new life in Heaven on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was 75 years old.

Ron was born in Parole, MD on May 2, 1944. He honorably served in the United States Army and retired after 22 years of service. He also retired as a Civil Engineer from Cape Canaveral, FL. Ron's light shined brightest when he spent time with family and friends. He adored his grandchildren and loved building his house into a home.

Ron is survived by his three sons and one daughter: Ronald Hockersmith of W. Palm Beach, FL, Brian Hockersmith and wife Marilyn of Honolulu, HI, Kevin Hockersmith of Melbourne, FL, and Hope Anna Marie Towers and husband Gregory of Springfield, MA; five grandchildren: Edward Towers, David Towers, Ethan Towers, Olivia Hockersmith and Abegail Hockersmith; and sister, Carolyn Downey.

Ron is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra D. Hockersmith.

Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at First Baptist Church, 3900 Fay Blvd, Cocoa, FL. There will be no graveside services held as he will be laid to rest in the Greenmount Cemetery, in Hillsboro, MD next to his wife.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
