Ronald Barnes
Mims - Ronald Colman Barnes 77 of Mims passed away peacefully Tuesday September 10, 2019. He was born in Frankfort, KY to the late Bowen and Irene Barnes. Ronald was a retired Sergeant Major in the United States Marines.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife Faye, son Donald Barnes, daughter Rhonda Hooks, son Eugene Barnes (Natalie), 22 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He is predeceased in death by his daughters Dolores Klinec, Dorothy Carter and Dawn Barnes, son Ronald Barnes.
The viewing will be held Friday from 5-7 pm and the funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 am both at North Brevard Funeral Home. Full Military Honors graveside will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 12, 2019