Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Barnes Obituary
Ronald Barnes

Mims - Ronald Colman Barnes 77 of Mims passed away peacefully Tuesday September 10, 2019. He was born in Frankfort, KY to the late Bowen and Irene Barnes. Ronald was a retired Sergeant Major in the United States Marines.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife Faye, son Donald Barnes, daughter Rhonda Hooks, son Eugene Barnes (Natalie), 22 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He is predeceased in death by his daughters Dolores Klinec, Dorothy Carter and Dawn Barnes, son Ronald Barnes.

The viewing will be held Friday from 5-7 pm and the funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 am both at North Brevard Funeral Home. Full Military Honors graveside will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now