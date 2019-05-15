Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Bussendorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Bussendorf


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Bussendorf Obituary
Ronald Bussendorf

Melbourne, FL - Ronald F. Bussendorf, 85, born in Buffalo, New York passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was a retired Quality Controller with Harris Corporation and a member of the First Baptist Church of Melbourne. Ronald is survived by his wife, Joyce L. Bussendorf; daughters, Deborah King, Catherine Frahm and Julie Thompson; son, Jason Bussendorf; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce C. Bussendorf, grandson, Kevin King and sister Kaye Miller. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am with a visitation from 10 until 11 am at Brownlie-Maxwell Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Health First or your local Meals on Wheels. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now