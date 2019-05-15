|
Ronald Bussendorf
Melbourne, FL - Ronald F. Bussendorf, 85, born in Buffalo, New York passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was a retired Quality Controller with Harris Corporation and a member of the First Baptist Church of Melbourne. Ronald is survived by his wife, Joyce L. Bussendorf; daughters, Deborah King, Catherine Frahm and Julie Thompson; son, Jason Bussendorf; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce C. Bussendorf, grandson, Kevin King and sister Kaye Miller. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am with a visitation from 10 until 11 am at Brownlie-Maxwell Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Health First or your local Meals on Wheels. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 15, 2019