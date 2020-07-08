1/
Ronald Caldwell Ralph Jr.
Ventura - Ronald Caldwell Ralph Jr. of Ventura, California passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2020. He was the son of Ronald Caldwell Ralph Sr. and Anna Ralph of Cornwall, New York. He is now with his late wife; Bette Lou Ralph. He is survived by: his son, Michael Ralph, of Olathe, KS, daughter in law, Marcia Ralph of Olathe, KS, daughter, Kerri Fitzgerald of Ventura, CA, daughter, Kathi Smith of Miami FL, and daughter, Michele Reid of Palm Bay FL, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

"Ron" was a resident of Melbourne, Florida for over 40 years.

He worked at Cape Canaveral and Kennedy Space center in Florida in the early days of the space program and returned later until the end of the shuttle program.

He spent 8 years active duty in the Air Force and retired from the Air Force Reserves.

He was stationed in South Korea shortly after the Korean Conflict ended.

He enjoyed life with many hobbies such as selling real estate, flying his private airplane, and a caring for his many animals of horses, cows, dogs, and cats, thru out his life. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Services to be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mimms, Florida, mid October 2020.




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

