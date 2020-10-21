1/1
Ronald Curtis Weethee
Ronald Curtis Weethee

U.S. Veteran

Ronald Curtis Weethee, 86, went to be with our Lord, his Family, and Friends on Thursday October 8, 2020. He was born in Mason County, West Virginia to the late Curtis and Hazel Catherine Weethee on November 25, 1933. He was a member of Marietta High School Alumni Class of 1952. Ronald was an athlete and played basketball, football, and ran track. He made friends in school that he maintained for his lifetime.

Ronald had 5 sisters Catherine Roselee (Lee) Stuck, Nelva Louise Weethee (died age 5), Revella Alice (Chuck) Breeyear, Myrna Fern (Carl) Benedetti, Sondra Irene (James) Welsh.

He married Sandra Kay Rife in 1960 and the remained partners for over 60 years. Ronald and Sandy had 3 children, Ronald Curtis II (Keri), Scott Allen, Tina Catherine Weethee They adopted and raised three grandchildren, Cameron Curtis (died 13), Tiara Allessandra, Jordan Alexander Weethee; great grandchildren are Coral Mae Lund and Mark Lund. Ronald has numerous beloved nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends who he held dear in his heart.

Ron served and retired from the United States Air Force after over 22 years as a Senior Master Sergeant. He began as a lead mechanic on the B-52 Bomber. Later he become a Technical Training Instructor in Strategic Air Command.

After retirement he obtained his teaching degree from California State University--Sacramento. He taught in the Sacramento School System. He became a Technical Training Instructor for the West Coast Shuttle program in California at Vandenberg Air Force Base with Lockheed Corp. However, after the Challenger Accident the West Coast Shuttle program was ended. He then became a Technical Training Instructor for the Lockheed Satellite program in San Jose California. After that, he transitioned to the Florida Shuttle program at Kennedy Space Center. He retired from the Shuttle program after almost 15 years.

Ron was viewed at EVANS FUNERAL HOME in Columbus, Ohio and was interred at the family cemetery of Reber Hill Cemetery near Ashville, Ohio. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.




Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
