Ronald Eugene West
Cocoa - R. E. "Beau" West, 87, of Cocoa, FL passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 in Rockledge, FL.
A memorial will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 29th at Brevard Lodge No. 113. 40 Carmalt Street Cocoa, FL.
He is survived by his wife, Laura West of Cocoa, FL, sons Michael West (Linda) of Titusville, FL, Dale West of Seffner, FL, Dal Griffin (Jo Beth) of Wake Forest, N.C., Tim Griffin of Cocoa, FL, 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Leslie F. West, mother, Fern Hill, daughter, Cathy West.
Beau was a pillar of his community for 45 years. A Retired USMC GySgt., a distinguished shooter with the USMC Pistol Team and also a retired Deputy Sheriff with BCSO. Among all of his many life long achievements, he was a participating member of the Masons of Brevard, Lodge #113 and Shriners Azam Temple. He was an outstanding artist, crafter and gun smith. Beau was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend that never met a stranger, always willing to help others, the bicycle repairman for the neighborhood kids for 37 years.
He was known as the Mayor of Broadmoor.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020