Dr. Ronald Stanton LeFever



Easton, PA - Dr. Ronald Stanton LeFever, age 72, passed away peacefully in his home in Easton, Pennsylvania on May 28th, 2020 from complications due to prostate cancer. He was born May 10, 1948 in the neighboring town of Fountain Hill, Pennsylvania as an only child to parents Stanton Breneman and Mary Meister LeFever (Nee DeLong, later Tancig).



Ron received degrees in Electrical Engineering from Brown University (Bachelors 1970; Masters 1971), a Processional Certificate in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University (1974), and his PhD in Electrical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT; 1980) His landmark MIT Thesis in 1982 on Myoelectrical Signaling was lauded internationally and went on to be a cornerstone in research in this area, having been cited well over 100 times. Of these publications, many are considered "highly influential" in the field, with citations as recent as 2019.



As a professor in his early years, Ron had passion and amazing skill in sharing his unique expertise in a way that would be envious to most any teacher and to the delight of his students. Ron later made his mark in the communications technology world in a plurality of ways with his work in defense contracting and cellular location services. Ron worked for the Harris Corporation in the 80's.



Ron loved problem solving, tinkering and fixing anything broken, often seeking out damaged and neglected historic electro-mechanical items to nourish this passion.



Ron is survived by his first wife Catherine LeFever, their eldest daughter Dr. Nicole LeFever and husband Freddy Conner, younger daughter Denise Cheshire and husband Philip, and son Daniel LeFever. He is also survived by his current wife, Linda Brad, and her five children and their 13 grandchildren.



Ron will be buried in the Memorial Garden at First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, where other family members have been laid to rest. A Celebration of Life Service is anticipated to be held sometime over the summer.









