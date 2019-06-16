|
|
Ronald Wayne Van Ness
Melbourne - Ronald Wayne Van Ness, 79, of Melbourne, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Atrium Health Northeast Medical Center in Conord, NC.
He was born February 25, 1940 in Convington, VA to the late Walter Van Ness and Margaret Bush Van Ness Bryant. Ronald proudly served in the United States Air Force and worked as a Traffic Engineer for the city of Melbourne.
In his spare time he enjoyed air-boating, race cars and was an amazing dancer. Ronald was an avid softball player, an awarded professional bass fisherman and a SASS gun club member. He loved to make people laugh and was known as being a jokester.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Vanness; and his beloved, Bailey.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Walshaw Van Ness; son, Kevin W. Vanness (Amy) of Winter Springs, FL; daughter, Lori Van Ness-Guidotti (Rich) of Dallas, TX; step-son, Stephen McCain (Ramona) of Merritt Island, FL; granddaughter, Kiley Vanness; sister, Peg Bryant (Harrison Reynolds) of Lincoln, VT; brother, Butch Bryant (Mary Beth) of Vale, AZ; sister-in-law, Monte Vanness of Falls Church, VA; and numerous cats.
There will be a Celebration of Life held in Melbourne, FL at a later date with Ronald's final resting place being at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , .
Carolina Cremation is assisting the Van Ness family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 16, 2019