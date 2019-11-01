|
Rosa Lee Rhoden
Melbourne - "A great mother full of life"
Rosa Lee Rhoden, 84, of Corliss, West Virginia, passed away on October 31st, 2019 at William Child's Hospice House.
Daughter of the late "Archie" Kessie Keeney and William Calvin Hizer. Rosa Lee was born May 19, 1935.
Rosa Lee graduated from Nutall High School in 1953. She married Clyde Robert Rhoden on July 3rd, 1954 in Corliss, West Virginia. She last worked at Harris Semiconductor in Palm Bay, Florida before retiring.
Rosa Lee is survived by her daughters, Ava Millar of Palm Bay and Tina Lambert of Rockledge; sons, Christopher and Tracy Rhoden of Melbourne.
Funeral service will be held on November 8th at 2:00 pm at the Seed of Abraham Fellowship, 925 North Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island.
Rosa Lee will be remembered as the mother of four children who lived in the cozy and intimate white house in Sherwood Park. She was always tending to her yard and working hard from morning till night. She had both her good and bad moments in life. As always a great listener, providing support to those who would sit, and rest a spell.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019