|
|
Rosalie Eve Moseley
Anthem, AZ - October 31, 1938 - May 21, 2019
Rosalie Eve Timberman Moseley, 80, formerly of Indian River Colony Club in Viera, Florida, passed away in Anthem, Arizona on May 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas James "Jim" Moseley, Jr. and her brother, Paul Eugene Timberman.
She is survived by her children: Patricia (Paul) Kapp, Kathryn (Keith) Robinson Maurer, and Thomas (Judith) Moseley III, her grandchildren: Rachel Kapp, Linday Kapp, Jamie Kapp, John Robinson, Molly Robinson, Shannon (Ryan) Robinson Whitsett, Michael (Jessica) Robinson, and Thomas (Tess) Moseley IV, and one great-granddaughter, Arya Rose Whitsett, all of whom brought great joy and much love and laughter to her life.
Rosalie was born in Los Angeles, California. She was raised there and in San Francisco by her mother and then her grandparents prior to moving to St. Louis to attend Principia (boarding) school for high school, as her mother was then in Germany working for the Department of Defense. She graduated from Principia and then joined her mother in Germany.
As a young woman, Rosalie was quite adventurous, a bit bold, and definitely ahead of her time. From Germany, she and her mother, who was transferring to Nouasseur Air Base, traveled to Casablanca, Morocco, where Rosalie earned her private pilot's license. On 28 December, 1958, she completed her first solo flight. While in Casablanca, she also met the love of her life, a young Air Force airman named Jim Moseley, to whom she would be married for over 57 years.
Jim later became a naval officer and he and Rosalie spent their first 20 years moving frequently, twice overseas, concerned about separations, their family, and the Vietnam War. Rosalie chose to spend those years creating a home and raising their three children, often as the sole parent at home for months at a time. As the one constant in an ever-changing environment, she felt it was the most important job she would ever do.
She loved her children and her grandchildren and great-granddaughter beyond words. When all of the family was together, she loved nothing more than to hear the talking and laughter of the "kids." The family spent many hours playing cards and games and laughing into the wee hours. They wore out their recording of Rosalie winning the Showcase Showdown on the Price is Right in 1996!
But, Jim Moseley… He was her true love. She was his "Rosebud" and he was her "Jimbo Flanigan." Even after retirement, Rosalie and Jim loved to travel, enjoying many cruises and traveling around the country to visit their children and grandchildren, from Maine to Florida to Hawaii. Rosalie liked to play mahjong with her friends at IRCC, she loved hanging out with Jim and anyone who was visiting and watching the Wheel and Jeopardy, and she and the family loved to talk and laugh - Mostly laugh.
Rosalie Moseley, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend - the great lady with the great name, is so loved and will be missed by so many.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at the IRCC Clubhouse on May 31, 2019 at noon.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from May 30 to June 1, 2019