Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Titusville - Rose A. Manzo, 93, of Titusville went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. Rose was born on October 2, 1925, in Providence, RI to the late Ralph and Josephine D'Agostino. Rose was an extremely accomplished business woman holding a Masters of Cosmetology license and Instructors license. She opened several Beauty Schools and Salons. She was a Board member of Florida Cosmetology School Association Inc. She was a Mentor and an Instructor. Rose had many successful careers also holding her Real Estate License. She was heavily involved in our local community. Rose was also a dedicated member and contributor of St. Teresa Church. She made many contributions to, organized, and even hosted many fund raising affairs for the Navy League, Titusville Art League, Hospice of St. Frances, Parrish Medical Center, St. Jude and the list goes on. She was the first female Elk in our community. Rose spent her spare time helping others. She opened her heart and her home to many people over the years. Rose lived life with passion and purpose especially the love she had for her family. Although she mourned the loss of her son, Bill, Rose and her sons kept his spirit alive by giving back to the community and forming the Bill Manzo Youth Foundation. Together, they also built the William J. Manzo Park. She enjoyed most of all her time as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Other than her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her son William Manzo, granddaughter Brianna, sister Gloria, and brother Ralph. She will be greatly missed by her sons Richard and James Manzo; grandchildren Jimmy, Shane, William, Richard, Valene, Jimmy, Amiee, Jaime; great grandchildren Allissia, Zoie, Khloe, Richard, Shane, Payton, Billy and Victoria; and loved like a dear son Nick Scott. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019, at St. Teresa Catholic Church at 11AM. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 3, 2019
