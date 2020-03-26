Services
Rose Alberta Naber Obituary
Rose Alberta Naber

Melbourne - June 4, 1943 - March 18, 2020

Rose Naber passed away in her home in the loving arms of her husband. Rose suffered from lung disease for many years.

Rose was born in Annapolis County, Nova Scotia where she made great memories with her mother, Helen Wright and brothers, Lawrence, Kenneth and Jimmy.

Rose met William (Bill) Naber, when his ship was docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia and she was working in a restaurant. He fell instantly in love with her and returned to marry her. The lovebirds soon married and moved to the United States. Rose and Bill loved and raised seven children as they traveled and lived in many states across America. When Bill retired from the Navy, they moved to Ontario, Canada in 1975. Eventually they moved back to the USA where Rose spent the last 37 years. Rose was a beautiful and elegant woman and loved beyond words.

Rose had the most fun spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing cards and scrabble, shopping, casino slot machines, baking cookies, cooking and hosting family gatherings and making amazing flower arrangements.

Rose is survived by her husband, William Naber, and six children. Mark (Kim), Sue (Colin), Bill Jr (Paula), Troy (Dora), Rex (Patricia), and Sherri (Chris). She was preceded in death by her daughter, Helen Rose, her grandson, Tommy, great granddaughter, Vija, her parents, Helen Wright and Charlie Milbury and by her brothers, Lawrence and Kenneth.

Rose's love and legacy lives on in her husband, children, 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on May 9th, 2020 at Fountainhead Funeral Home located at 7359 Babcock St SE, Palm Bay, FL 32909.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
