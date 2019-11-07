|
|
Rose Startire Rouse
Palm Bay - Rose Startire Rouse passed away on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 at her home in Palm Bay. Born in Bolivar, New York on January 22nd, 1935 to the late Samuel and Jenny Startire. Rose married the love of her life, Lester "Pete" Rouse, who preceded her in death. Rose and Pete lived the first part of their life in Olean, New York where she was a devoted wife raising four sons before moving to Palm Bay in the early 80's. She is survived by her four sons Joseph and wife Paula of Palm Bay, FL; Thomas and wife Paula of Beaufort, NC; Mark and wife Susan of Palm Bay, FL; and Kevin of Palm Bay, FL. A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9th at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 950 Malabar Road SE, Palm Bay, FL. A gathering of family and friends will be received afterwards at the home of Mark Rouse at 386 Stendal Road NW, Palm Bay, FL. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019