Rosemary Clements
Palm Bay, Florida - Rosemary Clements, 89, of Palm Bay passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Rockledge. She was a Military wife, homemaker and mother. Survivors include her 5 Children, 6 Grandchildren, and 10 Great-Grandchildren.
Services will be at a later date. The family of Rosemary asks you to spend time making memories with your own families. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FloridaToday from May 11 to May 15, 2020.