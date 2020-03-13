Services
Rosemary Dyke Obituary
Rosemary Dyke

Melbourne - Rosemary Dyke, 93, Melbourne. With the passing of Rosemary on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 a bright light was lost from our presence but not from our hearts. Born January 20, 1927 in Newark, NJ to Stanley and Mae Leimer. Married Fred Dyke in 1950 and shortly thereafter relocated to Eau Gallie, FL.

Rosemary graduated from Brevard Community College and in 1983 earned her BS from Rollins College. Rosemary was the children librarian at the Melbourne Library for 32 years. These children and their parents fondly remember her wonderful programs. Upon retirement she devoted over 20 years as a Hospice volunteer. During retirement traveled extensively with muliple trips to Europe, Canada, Alaska and Mexico with her children and grandchildren.

Rosemary is survived by husband of 69 years, Fred, sons Stephen (Evelyn), Robert (Carolyn), and sister Elizabeth Welsh (Thomas), grandchildren Jeffrey, Jason, Jillian, and Andrew and great-grandchildren Landon, Sophie, Mackenzie and Jordy.

Burial arrangements are through Davis Seawinds Funeral Home, Melbourne FL. Services will be at Ascension Catholic Church, Melbourne FL. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:30am.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Health First or Ascension Catholic Church.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
