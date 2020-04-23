|
|
Ross Blakeslee Schlernitzauer
Melbourne - Ross Schlernitzauer, age 106, died on April 20. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Blakeslee and Linda Hardee, 3 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. Donations may be made in her memory to St.Mark's Episcopal Church 4 Church St. Cocoa FL 32922; The Sharing Center of Central Brevard (sharingcenter.org); Vitas Community Connection (vitascommunityconnection.org). A memorial service will be held at St.Mark's at a later date. Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care 321-724-2222.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020