Roy Alfons Mattson


1937 - 2019
Roy Alfons Mattson Obituary
Roy Alfons Mattson

Melbourne Beach - Roy A Mattson, 82, of Melbourne Beach, Florida, passed in peace at his home on September 15, 2019. Roy was born on January 24, 1937 and spent his childhood in the Pelham Bay neighborhood of the Bronx borough of New York City. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School and received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from NYU. From there he continued his education pursuing his P.H.D. at the University of Pennsylvania. Roy married Diane Mattson (Pierce) on July 2, 1966; they were married 53 years. Roy served his country as an active member of the United States Army and till his retirement in 1992, as the Directorate in the Research, Development and Engineering Center at Fort Monmouth. Never one to miss a NY Giants football game, he also enjoyed fishing, boating, tennis, golfing and attending his children's many sporting events. Roy also volunteered in the Lions Club, as a little league coach and administrator and served on various civic committees while living in Eatontown, NJ. Roy is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Diane, his son Timothy Mattson, his daughter Judith Mattson-Jagathesan and her husband George, his grandchildren Larsen and Logan; his brother, Robert Mattson and his wife Alice; his nieces and nephews; and many relatives and friends. Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Albinus Joseph Mattson and Aili Westlin Mattson. The family will hold a private celebration of his life. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 22, 2019
