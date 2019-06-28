Services
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
(321) 636-3720
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Lafferty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy S. Lafferty


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy S. Lafferty Obituary
Roy S. Lafferty

Rockledge - Roy S. Lafferty, age 96, passed away on June 26, 2019 in Rockledge, FL. Roy was born on March 17, 1923 in Landenberg, PA a son of the late William and Marion Lafferty. He served in the Army during World War II. Mr. Lafferty was employed by Boeing for 30 years. Preceded in death by his wife Dorothy who passed away in 2009. Survived by his children Judy Hunt, David Lafferty, Donna Herr, and Laura Cook. Four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A Funeral service will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home. Reception to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a Parkinson's Charity.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now