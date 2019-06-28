|
Roy S. Lafferty
Rockledge - Roy S. Lafferty, age 96, passed away on June 26, 2019 in Rockledge, FL. Roy was born on March 17, 1923 in Landenberg, PA a son of the late William and Marion Lafferty. He served in the Army during World War II. Mr. Lafferty was employed by Boeing for 30 years. Preceded in death by his wife Dorothy who passed away in 2009. Survived by his children Judy Hunt, David Lafferty, Donna Herr, and Laura Cook. Four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A Funeral service will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home. Reception to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a Parkinson's Charity.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 28, 2019