Ruby Clay
Titusville - Ruby Clay, a True Servant of the Lord, 100, passed away, August 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry R. Clay. Born on March 17, 1919 in Accoville, West Virginia. She and her husband, "Reggie" moved to Florida in 1959 where they continued to raise their children, Dick Clay and Sharon James.
Ruby, at 44, became an activist for children as a Guardian ad Litem in Brevard County Court System, volunteering to minister to children at Brevard County Detention Center while finding time to visit local nursing homes. From the age of 44 thru her 90's, she shared the love of Jesus to all she ministered. Ruby was the driving force for more than 25 years behind the Faith Based initiatives for the youth in Brevard County Detention Center. As a result of her dedication ministering God's word, at 87, she was one of 200 across the United States selected to meet with President Bush for the Faith Based Ministries Conference in Washington, DC. At the young age of 90, she received the Point of Light award at the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee. Ruby has received numerous awards for her volunteer ministering of God's word to the inmates at Brevard Prison in Sharpes and giving of her financial support in helping those that society sometimes forgets.
The Brevard County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Titusville both presented Ruby with a Resolution shortly after her 100th Birthday for spending her life putting God first and working in the ministry serving those in need, welcoming her into the club of "centenarians".
At her 100th birthday, 154 individuals came, many whom she ministered to and changed their lives forever. She received just over $3,000 in birthday money that she gave to the H.O.O.D Ministry to feed our local homeless in Titusville. Ruby Clay's life is an example of a true servant of the Lord.
Ruby is survived by son, Dick (Charlene) Clay, daughter Sharon (Ron) James, 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Life Christian Fellowship, 6755 S. Washington Ave., Titusville, FL. Interment will follow at Brevard Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, you can continue Ruby's legacy of feeding the homeless by mailing a small contribution to The Hood Ministries, Inc. 1645 Echo Drive, Titusville, FL 32780.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019