Ruby Lee Hall Leonard

Ruby Lee Hall Leonard Obituary
Ruby Lee Hall Leonard

Ruby Hall Leonard, 85 of Melbourne, went to heaven on December 5th, 2019. She was married to the late Donald Lee Leonard for 63 years.

She was a member of Emmanuel Methodist Church. She is survived by her brothers Kenneth Hall, Ronald and Donald Hall and her children, Gregory, Mark, and Leslie, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A memorial service in her honor is being held at Davis Seawinds Funeral Home in Melbourne on Tuesday, December 17th at 5:30 PM.

Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit Ruby's memorial page at www.davisseawinds.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
