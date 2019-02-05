|
Ruby Myers
Titusville - Ruby Myers went to be with her heavenly Father Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 at the age of 93. She will be lovingly remembered by her two children, John Myers and Mary Myers, her sister, Ethel Cooley, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and numerous beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, five siblings, and son, Glenn Myers. She was born in Michigan and moved to Florida in 1963. She is well known for her hospitality, and as the "best cook ever!" The visitation will be held at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home (5475 N. US Hwy 1, Cocoa, FL) from 6pm - 8pm on February 8th, 2019. The celebration of life service will be held at Frontenac Baptist Church in Cocoa on February 9th, 2019, @ 11am with a reception to follow.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 5, 2019