Resources
More Obituaries for Rupert Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rupert "Pete" Payne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rupert "Pete" Payne Obituary
Rupert "Pete" Payne

Cocoa - 1940-2020

Rupert "Pete" Payne went to be with the Lord at the age of 79 on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Cumming, Georgia to the late Emors and Pauline Payne. Pete started Payne's Restaurant Equipment in 1979. He was an active member and deacon at Frontenac Baptist Church. Pete truly enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Louise "Lucy" Payne; son, Billy Payne; daughter, Patricia (Darin) McBride; two grandchildren, Peter and Nicholas McBride; three sisters, Margaret Shadburn, Betty Jean Adams, and Cathy Payne Martin; and one brother, Larry Payne.

There will be a memorial service at Frontenac Baptist Church, 5500 North US 1, Cocoa, Florida on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/PetePayne.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rupert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -