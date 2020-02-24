|
|
Rupert "Pete" Payne
Cocoa - 1940-2020
Rupert "Pete" Payne went to be with the Lord at the age of 79 on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Cumming, Georgia to the late Emors and Pauline Payne. Pete started Payne's Restaurant Equipment in 1979. He was an active member and deacon at Frontenac Baptist Church. Pete truly enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Pete is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Louise "Lucy" Payne; son, Billy Payne; daughter, Patricia (Darin) McBride; two grandchildren, Peter and Nicholas McBride; three sisters, Margaret Shadburn, Betty Jean Adams, and Cathy Payne Martin; and one brother, Larry Payne.
There will be a memorial service at Frontenac Baptist Church, 5500 North US 1, Cocoa, Florida on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/PetePayne.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020