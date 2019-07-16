Services
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Rockledge Presbyterian Church
Rockledge, FL
View Map
Rockledge - On July 15, 2019 Russell Ralph Hamilton (68) went to be with our Lord and Savior. A Legend is now in Heaven! He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Stouffer Hamilton. Russell will be missed by his loving mother Dorothea Swanson Hamilton, his sisters Karen Hamilton Crum, (Jimmy) and Kathleen Hamilton Fett, (Michael), his brother, Daniel James Hamilton, his love of 21 years, Daria Bellina, nieces and nephew. Russell leaves behind many special friends. Services to be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Rockledge Presbyterian Church, Rockledge, Florida. Internment to follow at Florida Memorial Gardens.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 16, 2019
