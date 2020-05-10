Russell Paul Vessels Sr



Titusville - Russell Paul Vessels Sr, 72, passed away on May 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 26, 1948 to the late, Thomas and Emily Vessels in Vine Grove, Kentucky. Russell was an avid golfer and a devoted sales manager for Bob Steele Chevrolet for nearly thirty years. He came from a family of four generations of Barbers and was a true mastery of the craft. In his free time he enjoyed the great outdoors, camping and being near the water. He loved being around his family and will be missed by all those that loved him most. Russell Paul Vessels is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mollie Vessels; His son, Russell Vessels Jr.; Daughter, Ali Holcomb (Butch); Son, Michael Perkins (Stacy); Grandchildren: Hayley and Austin Vessels, Zachary Holcomb, Michael and Sean Perkins; Great-Grand Daughter, Hannah Vessels; His brother, Michael Vessels (Betty Ann); his beloved Pup, Sassy Marie.There will be a private funeral service held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11 am at North Brevard Funeral Home. This event will be livestreamed for public viewing on our website at www.northbrevardfuneralhome. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Hospice of St Francis 250 Grumman Pl, Titusville, FL 32780. The family has requested and welcomes family and friends to Mollie's home at 4240 Abbey lane, Titusville between the hours of 2-4 pm









